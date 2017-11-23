Watch | Markets@Moneycontrol: Will main indices have a quiet opening today?

-Traders are finding themselves in a tight spot at the moment

-There is good news from globe but absence of any meaningful triggers back home caps upside

-The index is consolidating in a narrow range which is infact a good sign and chances of a breakout are higher than a breakdown

-Analyst suggest that the recent bounce in Nifty was mainly due to short covering

-FIIs too covered some of their existing shorts and formed fresh long positions in index futures.

-However, they continue their selling streak in equities and stock futures segment.

-Above data points are not hinting towards any clear direction for index; hence, the index may consolidate in a range of 10300-10500 for the remaining part of November series

-Gold jumps as dollar sinks on weak U.S. data, Fed minutes

-U.S. crude settles at two-year high after pipeline disruption| Brent crude settled up 75 cents

-Dollar sinks on Fed inflation fears, weak data and technical

-Rupee erases gains, closes lower against US dollar

The rupee closed at 64.93 a dollar, down 0.05% from its Tuesday’s close of 64.89

-FPIs sold Rs441 crore from equity markets

-DIIs bought Rs837 crore shares in Indian equity market

Headlines

-Fed policymakers say rate increase likely warranted soon: minutes

Many Federal Reserve policymakers expect that interest rates will have to be raised in the "near term," according to the minutes of the U.S. central bank's last policy meeting released on Wednesday.

-U.S. core capital goods orders drop; business spending strong

U.S. crude settles at two-year high after pipeline disruption

Oil settled at a two-year high Wednesday after the shutdown of one of the largest crude pipelines from Canada cut supply to the United States. Brent crude settled up 75 cents, or 1.2 percent, at $63.32 a barrel.

-Saudis push for nine-month extension of OPEC-led oil cut: sources

Top crude exporter Saudi Arabia is lobbying oil ministers to agree next week on a nine-month extension to OPEC-led supply cuts, sources familiar with the matter said, as Riyadh seeks to ensure a price-sapping glut is eradicated.

-China clamps down on online micro lending; U.S.-listed shares plunge

China took steps to rein in the rapidly growing and lightly regulated market for online micro-lenders in the government's latest crackdown on internet finance, sending shares of U.S.-listed Chinese financial firms into a tailspin.

-Naredco pitches for 6% GST rate for realty sector

Realtors' body Naredco has urged the government to halve the GST rate for the sector to 6 percent to boost demand for under-construction housing projects.

-Cabinet approves setting up of 15th Finance Commission

As per Article 280 of the Constitution, the Commission is required to make recommendations on the distribution of the net proceeds of taxes between the Centre and the states.

-Insolvency Code Tweaked to Firewall Dubious Promoters

The government sought to tighten the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) through an ordinance to ensure that wilful defaulters and promoters of companies in loan default over an extended period of time won’t be able to get their hands back on assets during the resolution process.

-EPFO meet today to decide on exit policy for equity investments

The EPFO will decide an exit policy for its equity investments but is not going to decide on the EPF interest rate for 2017-18 in the meeting, says labour secretary M. Sathiavathy

-Govt mulling convening Winter Session of Parliament from 15 December

The government is contemplating convening the Winter Session of Parliament from 15 December, a day after the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls

-April-Oct trade deficit soars 60% to $88 billion: DBS report

The trade deficit has ballooned to $88 billion between April and October, up 60% from the comparable period a year ago due to weak exports and a sharp rise in imports, says a report.

-Onion prices soar to Rs 65/kg amid inflation, delay in Kharif harvest

Big bang changes in GST laws on anvil to ease rules and procedures

GST Council to discuss law advisory group’s recommendations in Jan; a decision on whether to continue with reverse charge mechanism (RCM), tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax collected at source (TCS) also expected

-Cabinet approves wage revision for CPSEs, setting up of 15th Finance Commission

The Cabinet also approved setting up of 15th Finance Commission. However, till 2020 recommendations of the last Finance Commission will be considered.

-Bank NPAs grow at slowest pace in 10 quarters, up Rs 11,000 cr in Q2

Additional NPAs grew the highest in March 2016 at Rs 1.39 lakh cr over Dec 2015 quarter and the second highest in June 2017 over March 2017 quarter at Rs 1.17 lakh cr

-After sovereign upgrade, Moody's ups outlook on India Inc

But the report said downside risks to its expectation include GDP growth falling below 6 percent and weakening of commodity prices, resulting in lower pretax growth.

-Retail investors push equity MF inflow to Rs 16,000 crore in October

Equity mutual funds registered an inflow of over Rs 16,000 crore in October, buoyed by strong participation from retail investors, latest data with industry body Amfi showed.

