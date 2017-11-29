Watch | Markets@Moneycontrol: SGX Nifty indicates negative start for index; Wipro, Nestle in focus

-What we saw yesterday was little nervousness ahead of two key events – F&O expiry as well as September quarter GDP data scheduled on Thursday

-India GDP growth rate likely to improve to 6.2% in Q2: Ficci report

-The growth rate had dipped to a 3-year low of 5.7% in the April-June quarter of 2017-18.

-Global cues remain muted for now, setting the stage for OPEC's meeting on Thursday and voting on US Tax reform bill which will keep US markets on the edge

-PSU Banks underperformed on account of profit booking after the recapitalization led rally

-But broadly the downside is protected as global cues are positive and INR continue to stay on the positive side

-Wall Street rallied on progress for a tax cut bill, strong consumer confidence data and encouraging comments from President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Federal Reserve -- a rate hike coming in Dec.

-Palladium jumps to highest since Feb 2001, gold dips

-Oil prices slip on OPEC deal extension jitters| Brent closed 23 cents lower at $63.61

-Dollar rebounds, supported by U.S. data, Powell remarks

-Rupee closes at two-month high against US dollar

The rupee closed at 64.41 a dollar—a level last seen on 20 September, up 0.14% from its Friday’s close of 64.50

-FPIs bought Rs12 crore from equity markets

-DIIs sold Rs428 crore shares in Indian equity market

Headlines

-Want to improve India’s ease of doing business ranking to 50 from 100: PM Modi at GES 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he wants to improve India’s global ranking in Ease of Doing Business from 100 currently to 50.

Singapore's DBS Bank lowers India's FY18 GDP growth to 6.6%

-Economic growth likely to pick up in Q2, say experts

India's economic growth is likely to show a significant improvement for the September quarter of the current fiscal over the previous three months, when the GDP slipped to a 3-year low of 5.7 percent, say experts.

-Bitcoin could 'easily' reach $40,000 by the end of 2018, hedge fund legend Novogratz says

-Bharat 22 ETF lists with around 4% gain on exchanges

Bharat 22 Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), comprising 22 companies, made a modest debut on the bourses on Tuesday.

-Shalby fixes price band between Rs 245-248 per share for IPO

The offer comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 480 crore and an offer for sale of up to 10,00,000 equity shares by the selling shareholder.

-No loan waiver for capitalists, says Arun Jaitley

These 12 defaulters account for non-performing assets totalling Rs 1.75 lakh crore. Cases for the recovery of NPA dues from the assets of these big defaulters are under way at various stages.

-Panama Papers: I-T dept raids several locations in Delhi-NCR

The I-T teams swooped down on three business groups, which had interests in metals and food processing, financial services and tyres.

-Indian economic growth set to end five-quarter slide: Reuters poll

But the Reuters poll of 52 economists over the past week showed gross domestic product growth likely rose to 6.4 percent from a year ago in the July-September quarter, from 5.7 percent in the previous period.

-North Korea fires ICBM, splashes in the Sea of Japan: Pentagon

North Korea fired what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that landed close to Japan on Wednesday, officials said, Pyongyang’s first test launch since sending a missile over its neighbour in mid-September.

-OPEC heading for oil cut extension with a caveat

OPEC and Russia are heading towards prolonging their oil supply cuts for the whole of 2018 but with an option to review the deal in June, OPEC sources said on Tuesday after Moscow expressed concerns the market could overheat.

-U.S. consumer confidence near 17-year high; goods trade deficit widens

U.S consumer confidence surged to a near 17-year high in November, driven by a robust labor market, while house prices rose sharply in September, which should underpin consumer spending and boost economic growth.

-TRAI backs net neutrality with recommendations

India’s telecom regulator has made recommendations to ensure an open internet in the country and prevent any discrimination in internet access in a long-awaited report, after debating the issue of net neutrality for more than a year.

-Sebi Framing Algo Trading Rules for Retail Investors

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) plans to introduce rules on the participation of retail investors in algorithmic trading, a system widely regarded as giving its sophisticated institutional practitioners an edge. The regulator is in the process of determining the extent to which individual investors should be allowed to use this automated trading system.

-Several Promoters to Move SC against Changes in Code

The government may have tried to create a level playing field for promoters to bid for assets in the bankruptcy courts, but many promoters of defaulting companies are set to approach the Supreme Court with a plea that once the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code is triggered, there is a standstill clause that prevents them from settling dues of creditors, and secondly, some companies are at a disadvantage as bankers have sent them loan recall notices, which mean they have to repay the entire dues to regularise the account, or stay out of the proceedings.

-Income tax notices to 1.16 lakh for cash deposit of over Rs25 lakh post demonetisation

-Srei Equipment Finance files draft IPO papers with Sebi

-Jerome Powell says case for US Fed rate hike in December ‘coming together’| Wall Street at record levels on Jerome Powell’s comments

US Federal Reserve chair nominee Jerome Powell said the case for raising interest rates at next month’s policy meeting is strengthening as the labour market improves without overheating the US economy.

-Dharmendra Pradhan pitches for GST on natural gas

Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan says that if polluting coal can be included in GST, then the environment-friendly natural gas deserves a place too.

