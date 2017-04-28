Want to buy gold of 99.5% purity? Consider investing in Gold ETFs this Akshaya Tritiya

By Dhaval Kapadia

Akshaya Tritiya is considered as one of the most auspicious days in India to buy gold. Demand for gold—particularly physical gold in the form of jewellery, bars, and coins—rise during this period.

Although, one needs to consider additional cost (for example storage cost) while purchasing physical gold from an investment perspective. Traditionally, investors in India have typically purchased gold in physical form, which along with real estate, forms a big portion of country’s household savings.

This savings dynamic is beginning to change with investors also considering other than physical gold options such as gold exchange traded funds (ETFs), gold fund of funds and sovereign gold bonds.

Investment in gold as an asset class acts as a hedge against geopolitical uncertainty, store of value or inflation hedge, and benefits in case of rupee depreciation.

Gold is also considered as a safe-haven asset and demand for it increases as and when market participants are in a risk-off mode, while it decreases when they are in a risk-on mode (indicated by volatility in financial markets).

Recently, gold saw increased demand as its safe-haven appeal rose on the back of an increase in geopolitical risk i.e. US airstrikes, elections in France and Germany, and ongoing tensions with North Korea.

Domestic gold prices mainly track international gold prices. Historically, international gold prices have generally shared an inverse relation with US dollar (since it’s denominated in that currency, its price should move down when the USD appreciates and vice-versa) and US Federal Reserve fund rate.

If interest rates move up it becomes unattractive to hold gold, since it doesn’t generate any income unlike debt instruments and vice-versa.

Allocation to gold could be more strategic in nature i.e. around 5-10 percent of the total portfolio, given historically gold share negative correlation with equities, ultimately providing diversification benefit.

From an investment perspective, Gold ETFs can be preferred to physical gold. The underlying asset of all the Gold ETFs is gold of 99.5% purity, thus the performance of most of the ETFs is quite similar.

The minor difference in their performance is on account of tracking error (the difference between ETF’s returns and gold’s returns) and expense ratio. Gold ETFs are easy to hold as they are in a dematerialized form.

This helps in saving on the storage cost and avoid security risk. Also, their pricing is transparent and are more liquid as they are listed on the exchange and their purity is guaranteed by the asset management company.

Disclaimer: The author is Director, Portfolio strategist, Morningstar Investment Adviser (I) Pvt. Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.