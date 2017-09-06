Wall Street closes lower on North Korea concerns

U.S. stocks sank on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 stumbling to its biggest single-day loss in about three weeks, as investors weighed fresh tensions with North Korea.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 234.45 points, or 1.07 percent, to 21,753.11, the S&P 500 lost 18.62 points, or 0.75 percent, to 2,457.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 59.76 points, or 0.93 percent, to 6,375.57.