Vikram Kotak of Crest Cap upbeat on Indian equities; like financials, bearish on IT

With the Indian equity markets continuing to scale new highs, the big question is what is the road ahead. What should one invest in? How will earnings pan out going forward?

Vikram Kotak, Managing Partner, Crest Capital and Investment believes that on an overall basis market is still cheap and says the only place to deploy money is equities.

Although the domestic inflows have continued to support the economy in the last two years, according to him, Indian retail is still very much under-invested into equities. Compared to the domestic savings of about USD 500 billion only about USD 2 billion comes into the market every month. So, even if 10 percent of that comes into the market it would great. Therefore, equities an asset class should be an investment destination.

“Market looks very good from a 5-10 year perspective,” says Kotak.

Within equities, he is very upbeat on financials. With about 50 percent of India still being unbanked, there is tremendous scope for growth for financials. Moreover, the demography of the country that is young population is also an advantage but the only problem is they are still not taking credit and the mortgage penetration is still one-tenth of the world.

So, within the sector look for companies that have a mix of growth and risk-management. Companies like HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank have done wonders. The house is upbeat on Yes Bank, Edelweiss Financial Services, and Fortune Financial Services etc.

However, he is very sceptical of IT industry because of various headwinds that they face. The biggest threat to the industry is its huge size, he says. The other headwinds like digital transformation, automation, rupee appreciation, Trump policies, visa costs etc., will continue to remain a threat to the industry.

From an earnings perspective, he expects a 15-16 percent growth going forward in the next two years. He says the market is also currently trading at 16 times PE multiple one-year forward, so it is not extremely over-priced.