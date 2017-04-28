Valuations high but market is 'sensing something in year or two': HSBC MF CIO

With equities making new record highs regularly and the market firmly entrenched in a bull run, some analysts have cautioned that stocks are now trading at steep valuations.

On a trailing price-to-earnings basis, the Sensex is trading at 22 times earnings.

But Tushar Pradhan, CIO, HSBC Global Asset Management, says that while there is a disconnect between earnings and valuations, he says the market is looking out ahead.

“The market is looking ahead and sensing something in a year or two, which it is discounting now,” he told CNBC-TV18 in an interview. "Trying to look at [present] earnings to justify valuations would be looking at the wrong place."

“Fiscal deficit is narrowing, inflation is coming down and reforms are on the anvil, which will make the country look better,” he said.

Pradhan talked about various sectors, saying the strong performance of cement stocks recently was on general expectations of an increase in government spending. "Going forward, with a step-up in government spending for roads, railways and sports, among others, and affordable housing, capacity utilization could start coming up."

In the housing space, he sees positive signs from the governmental changes in regulation, among others.

Pradhan said he finds energy sector to be attractive. "Low crude prices will bring benefits to downstream firms. There is a glut in global supply. Unless there is a transportation disruption by war or conflict, this will continue for a while."

Below is the verbatim transcript of the interview.

Anuj: We have seen similar phase play out where there was a lot of domestic institutional investors (DIIs) buying but foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were staying on the sidelines. Do you think this phase could continue and do you think DIIs would buy now even at all time highs?

A: We have make this distinction that all time highs are always created because they are a base for what the earnings are likely to be. So I think we should forget the market for a while.

However, why would anybody buy India today? I think when you look at the scenario across the world; India does have a pretty positive macro coming up. We have fiscal deficits which are well in control, inflation and interest rates tempering down and a lot of reforms on the anvil which appears to make this country a lot better looking from a next few years' perspective. So, all of these things coming together makes market attractive. Particularly valuations may not be something which people are so keenly looking, if as long as you have the term of investment pretty much wide. So I think India continues to remain attractive and it will remain attractive for a while.