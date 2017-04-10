Use dips to buy

Today is an important day because today you have the weekly Bank Nifty Options expiry and you have the RBI Monetary Policy. You are seeing dip on the SGX Nifty because of what happened with the US Markets overnight especially on Fed Minutes.

My sense is that today could be a day where you just want to buy intraday at the low point. I mean of course it is tough to define the low point, but if the market gives you say 40-50 points dip today could be a starting point for you if you are missed out on this rally.