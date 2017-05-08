USD-INR will trade in 64.20-64.50 range: Pramit Brahmbhatt

Bias would remain positive for USD and USD-INR pair will trade in a range of 64.20 to 64.50, says Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "Consolidation near 64.20/USD, resulted into positive divergence on daily chart for USD. A technical pull-back may get extended till 64.50."