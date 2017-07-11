USD-INR to trade within 64.45-64.60 range: Bhaskar Panda

The 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to trade within 6.45-6.48 percent today, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "The bounceback in the dollar index seems to have gone into consolidation mode and EM currencies have shown a relatively stronger bias against the dollar. Given this background, the spot USD-INR has recovered from recent high."

"We expect the pair to trade within a range of 64.45-64.60/USD for today."