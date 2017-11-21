USD-INR to trade in range of 65-65.20: Bhaskar Panda

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "German political uncertainty has aided the dollar as the index consolidates around 94.03. In India, euphoria after the recent Moody's upgrade seems to be waning as the USD-INR settles around the 65 pivot."

"I expect the USD-INR to trade in a range of 65-65.20 for today."

"The 10-year benchmark bond yield has dropped from recent high of 7.05 percent. I expect the yield to trade between the 6.88-6.91 percent range today," he added.