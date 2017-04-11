USD-INR to trade in 64.45-64.65 range: Bhaskar Panda

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "In US, non-farm payroll number was below market expectations but unemployment rate was lower. The dollar index is hovering just below 101."

"I expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 64.45-64.65/dollar."