Apr 11, 2017 08:05 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

USD-INR to trade in 64.45-64.65 range: Bhaskar Panda

I expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 64.45-64.65/dollar, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.

Senior regional head and treasury advisory | HDFC Bank

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "In US, non-farm payroll number was below market expectations but unemployment rate was lower. The dollar index is hovering just below 101."

"I expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 64.45-64.65/dollar."

"The 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to trade within the 6.85-6.88 percent range today." he added.

