Apr 11, 2017 08:05 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
USD-INR to trade in 64.45-64.65 range: Bhaskar Panda
I expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 64.45-64.65/dollar, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.
Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "In US, non-farm payroll number was below market expectations but unemployment rate was lower. The dollar index is hovering just below 101."
"I expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 64.45-64.65/dollar.""The 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to trade within the 6.85-6.88 percent range today." he added.