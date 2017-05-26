USD-INR to trade in 64.40-64.90 range: Ashutosh Raina

Expect the USD-INR to trade in the 64.40-64.90 range today, says Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank.

Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank said, “The USD-INR currency pair has been trading in the 64.50-65 range, with the cross-border tensions limiting the gains. Expect the pair to trade in the 64.40-64.90 range today.”