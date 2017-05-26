May 26, 2017 08:23 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
USD-INR to trade in 64.40-64.90 range: Ashutosh Raina
Expect the USD-INR to trade in the 64.40-64.90 range today, says Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank.
Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank said, “The USD-INR currency pair has been trading in the 64.50-65 range, with the cross-border tensions limiting the gains. Expect the pair to trade in the 64.40-64.90 range today.”He further added, “The bonds are stuck in a very narrow range with 10-year bonds trading in the 6.75-6.80 percent range after their recent rally from tops. Expect the trend to continue.”