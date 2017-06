USD-INR to trade in 64.35-64.55 range: Bhaskar Panda

Expect a range of 64.35-64.55/dollar to play out for today, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "India story keeps the USD-INR rangebound. Expect a range of 64.35-64.55/dollar to play out for today."