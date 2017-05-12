USD-INR to trade in 64.20-64.70 range with weakening bias: Ashutosh Raina

The USD-INR pair has been trading in the 64.20-64.70/dollar range on the back of resumption of some portfolio flows, says Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank.

Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank said, "The economic data coming out of US lately has been generally better than expectations, strengthening the case for a June Fed rate hike. The dollar index is quietly clawing back to 100, and US bond yields are also quietly moving higher."

"The USD-INR pair has been trading in the 64.20-64.70/dollar range on the back of resumption of some portfolio flows. We expect the pair to continue trading in this range, with a weakening bias."