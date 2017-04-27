Apr 27, 2017 08:11 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
USD-INR to trade in 63.90-64.20 range: Mohan Shenoi
We expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 63.90-64.20/dollar for the day, says Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "Global equity markets are continuing to rally reflecting risk-on sentiment. Asian currencies are also rallying on the back of the equity market rally.""The rupee is gaining with strong custodial flows and we expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 63.90-64.20/dollar for the day," he added.