USD-INR to trade in 63.80-64.20 range, says Pramit Brahmbhatt

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "Easing of North Korea problem helped dollar find support at 63.80 mark. As far as it trades above 63.80, bias will remain positive towards dollar."