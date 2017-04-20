App
Apr 20, 2017 08:22 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

USD-INR to trade between 64.50-64.80: Mohan Shenoi

USD-INR trading range for the day is 64.50-64.80/dollar, says Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Treasurer | Kotak Mahindra Bank

Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "Rupee is rangebound, consolidating after sharp gains in March. USD-INR trading range for the day is 64.50-64.80/dollar."

He further added, "Forecast of a better monsoon and overnight rally in US treasuries has improved sentiments in the bond market. Market is expecting issuance of a new 10-year benchmark resulting in spread compression. Trading range for the day is seen at 6.83-6.86 percent."

