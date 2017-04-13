USD-INR to trade between 64.40-64.70 range: Mohan Shenoi

We expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 64.40-64.70/dollar for the day, says Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "Geopolitical risks concerning North Korea and Syria have resulted in risk-off sentiment with the dollar losing ground against the yen in particular. Custodial flow has supported rupee in the past few weeks."