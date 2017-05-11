App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
May 11, 2017 08:05 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

USD-INR to trade between 64.40-64.70: Mohan Shenoi

Expect the yield on the 10-year bond to trade in a range of 6.93-6.97 percent today, says Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

USD-INR to trade between 64.40-64.70: Mohan Shenoi
Mohan Shenoi
Mohan Shenoi
Treasurer | Kotak Mahindra Bank

Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "Post a positive French election result, 'risk-on' is seen in global equity markets with rangebound currency markets. Indian equity market touched a new high and this could contribute to rupee strength. USD-INR trading range for the day seen between 64.40-64.70/dollar."

He further added, "Auction of the new 10-year bond is slated tomorrow. When issued, market suggests a cut off of 6.80 percent. A bounce back in crude oil prices and higher US 10-year treasury yields has turned bond market sentiment negative."

"Expect the yield on the 10-year bond to trade in a range of 6.93-6.97 percent today."

tags #Mohan Shenoi #Rupee

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.