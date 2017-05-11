USD-INR to trade between 64.40-64.70: Mohan Shenoi

Expect the yield on the 10-year bond to trade in a range of 6.93-6.97 percent today, says Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "Post a positive French election result, 'risk-on' is seen in global equity markets with rangebound currency markets. Indian equity market touched a new high and this could contribute to rupee strength. USD-INR trading range for the day seen between 64.40-64.70/dollar."

He further added, "Auction of the new 10-year bond is slated tomorrow. When issued, market suggests a cut off of 6.80 percent. A bounce back in crude oil prices and higher US 10-year treasury yields has turned bond market sentiment negative."