you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jun 20, 2017 08:32 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

USD-INR to trade between 64.40-64.60: Bhaskar Panda

The 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to trade within the 6.45-6.47 percent range today, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.

USD-INR to trade between 64.40-64.60: Bhaskar Panda
Bhaskar Panda
Bhaskar Panda
Senior regional head and treasury advisory | HDFC Bank

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "The dollar index has been recovering after it touched a low in the recent past. I expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 64.40-64.60/dollar today."

He further added, "The 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to trade within the 6.45-6.47 percent range today."

tags #Bhaskar Panda #Rupee

