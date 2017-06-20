USD-INR to trade between 64.40-64.60: Bhaskar Panda

The 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to trade within the 6.45-6.47 percent range today, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "The dollar index has been recovering after it touched a low in the recent past. I expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 64.40-64.60/dollar today."