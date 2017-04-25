Apr 25, 2017 09:02 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
USD-INR to trade between 64.35-64.60: Bhaskar Panda
For today, the yield may trade in a range of 6.92-6.94 percent, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.
Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "Global currency movement has had little effect on the USD-INR as the pair remains rangebound. I do not see any breakout now as I expect the pair to trade within a range of 64.35-64.60/dollar today.""The 10-year benchmark bond yield has been inching up slowly and is expected to harden further. For today, the yield may trade in a range of 6.92-6.94 percent," he added.