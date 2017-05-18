USD-INR to trade between 64.10-64.40: Mohan Shenoi

We expect the 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade in a range of 6.62-6.67 percent for the day, says Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank

Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "The dollar weakened against most currencies due to political developments and mixed data from the US. The rupee is well supported on the back of custodial flows into the country."

"The USD-INR is expected to trade in a range of 64.10-64.40/dollar for the day."