May 18, 2017 08:14 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

USD-INR to trade between 64.10-64.40: Mohan Shenoi

We expect the 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade in a range of 6.62-6.67 percent for the day, says Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank

Treasurer | Kotak Mahindra Bank

Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "The dollar weakened against most currencies due to political developments and mixed data from the US. The rupee is well supported on the back of custodial flows into the country."

"The USD-INR is expected to trade in a range of 64.10-64.40/dollar for the day."

"CPI inflation lower than market expectation, forecast of an above normal monsoon and fall in US treasury yields across the board has lifted sentiment in the bond market. We expect the 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade in a range of 6.62-6.67 percent for the day," he added.

