USD-INR to trade between 63.90-64.20, says Mohan Shenoi

10-year benchmark's expected trading range for the day is 6.52-6.56 percent, says Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "While North Korea related developments are keenly watched by currency markets, the resolution of Doklam standoff with China is rupee positive. USD-INR trading range for the day is 63.90-64.20."

He further added, "Healthy tax collections under GST is bond positive. However, this is offset by oversupply of state development loans, open market operations and concern over farm loan waiver by states."