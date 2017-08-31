App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Aug 31, 2017 08:25 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

USD-INR to trade between 63.90-64.20, says Mohan Shenoi

10-year benchmark's expected trading range for the day is 6.52-6.56 percent, says Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

USD-INR to trade between 63.90-64.20, says Mohan Shenoi
Mohan Shenoi
Mohan Shenoi
Treasurer | Kotak Mahindra Bank

Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "While North Korea related developments are keenly watched by currency markets, the resolution of Doklam standoff with China is rupee positive. USD-INR trading range for the day is 63.90-64.20."

He further added, "Healthy tax collections under GST is bond positive. However, this is offset by oversupply of state development loans, open market operations and concern over farm loan waiver by states."

"10-year benchmark's expected trading range for the day is 6.52-6.56 percent," he said.

tags #Rupee

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.