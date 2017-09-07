USD-INR to trade between 63.90-64.20, says Mohan Shenoi

Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "Rupee has been trading in a very tight range for the past few weeks which is likely to continue. USD-INR trading range for the day is 63.90-64.20."