Sep 07, 2017 08:50 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
USD-INR to trade between 63.90-64.20, says Mohan Shenoi
USD-INR trading range for the day is 63.90-64.20, says Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "Rupee has been trading in a very tight range for the past few weeks which is likely to continue. USD-INR trading range for the day is 63.90-64.20.""Despite lower Indian GDP data and lower US 10-year treasury yields the bond market has not seen any significant movement. Increase in crude oil prices is a dampener. 6.79 GOI 2027 trading range for the DAY 6.49 to 6.53