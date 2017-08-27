App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Aug 24, 2017 08:38 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

USD-INR to trade between 63.90-64.20: Mohan Shenoi

We expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 63.90-64.20 for the day, says Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Treasurer | Kotak Mahindra Bank

Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "Global currency markets are in a tight range ahead of Jackson Hole conference. Geopolitical tensions are also keeping the markets jittery. We expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 63.90-64.20 for the day."

He further added, "The bond market is under supply pressure on account of large issuances of SDL, OMO, scheduled weekly auction of dated securities."

