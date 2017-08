USD-INR to trade between 63.80-64.20: Pramit Brahmbhatt

We expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 63.80-64.20 for the day, says Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "On the back of poor US economic data, the rupee will trade with a positive bias. Moreover, the dollar index has weakened."