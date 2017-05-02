USD-INR to start around 64.25 level: Bhaskar Panda

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "US yields rose on Monday on the back of Mnuchin's comments. But Dollar index remained glued just above the 99 mark."

"The USD-INR pair has been consolidating above the 64/dollar mark. Today, I expect the pair to start around 64.25/dollar level and trade in an intraday range of 64.15-64.35/dollar range."