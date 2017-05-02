App
May 02, 2017 08:07 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

USD-INR to start around 64.25 level: Bhaskar Panda

Today, I expect the pair to start around 64.25/dollar level and trade in an intraday range of 64.15-64.35/dollar range, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.

Senior regional head and treasury advisory | HDFC Bank

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "US yields rose on Monday on the back of Mnuchin's comments. But Dollar index remained glued just above the 99 mark."

"The USD-INR pair has been consolidating above the 64/dollar mark. Today, I expect the pair to start around 64.25/dollar level and trade in an intraday range of 64.15-64.35/dollar range."

"The 10-year benchmark yield is expected to trade within the 6.95-97 percent range," he added.

