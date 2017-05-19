May 19, 2017 08:07 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
USD-INR to remain under pressure till global risk tone improves: Ashutosh Raina
The risk off sentiment can keep the bonds under pressure, and expect the 10 year to trade in 6.83-6.88 percent range for today, says Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank.
Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank said, "Political uncertainty continues to cloud the dollar outlook, coupled with Brazilian crisis impacting the emerging market currencies adversely."
"We expect the USD-INR pair to be under pressure till the global risk tone improves. The pair is expected to trade in the 64.50-65.30/dollar range today.""The bonds have been subdued after the recent rally with 10-year settling at 6.85. The risk off sentiment can keep the bonds under pressure, and expect the 10 year to trade in 6.83-6.88 percent range for today, " he added.