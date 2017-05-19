USD-INR to remain under pressure till global risk tone improves: Ashutosh Raina

The risk off sentiment can keep the bonds under pressure, and expect the 10 year to trade in 6.83-6.88 percent range for today, says Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank.

Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank said, "Political uncertainty continues to cloud the dollar outlook, coupled with Brazilian crisis impacting the emerging market currencies adversely."

"We expect the USD-INR pair to be under pressure till the global risk tone improves. The pair is expected to trade in the 64.50-65.30/dollar range today."