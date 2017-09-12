USD-INR to remain rangebound, 10-year yield to trade between 6.55-6.57%: Bhaskar Panda

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "Dollar had some respite as risk sentiment improved. We expect the USD-INR to remain rangebound within the 63.85-64.10 level for today."

He further added, "The 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to trade within a range of 6.55-6.57 percent. The trend is up so we could see the yield moving towards 6.60 percent slowly."