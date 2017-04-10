USD-INR pair to trade between 64.85-65.15: Mohan Shenoi

We expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 64.85-65.15/dollar for the day, says Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "The dollar has been in a tight range against majors in the absence of any significant triggers. The FOMC minutes released yesterday were in-line with market expectation of a spaced out rate hikes during the year."