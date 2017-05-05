USD-INR continues to consolidate around current levels: Ashutosh Raina

The 10-year yield is expected to trade in the 6.95-7 percent range ahead of jobs data today, says Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank.

Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank said, "The USD seems to have taken a breather ahead of US Jobs data later today and second round of French Presidential elections later this week, after a hawkish FoMC."

"The USD-INR pair continues to consolidate around the current levels and is expected to trade in the 64.10-64.40 range ahead of the crucial data today."

"The bond yields also continue to consolidate around current levels, and the 10-year yield is expected to trade in the 6.95-7 percent range ahead of jobs data today," he added.