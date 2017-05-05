App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets business
May 05, 2017 08:04 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

USD-INR continues to consolidate around current levels: Ashutosh Raina

The 10-year yield is expected to trade in the 6.95-7 percent range ahead of jobs data today, says Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank.

USD-INR continues to consolidate around current levels: Ashutosh Raina
Ashutosh Raina
Ashutosh Raina
Head of FX Trading | HDFC Bank

Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank said, "The USD seems to have taken a breather ahead of US Jobs data later today and second round of French Presidential elections later this week, after a hawkish FoMC."

"The USD-INR pair continues to consolidate around the current levels and is expected to trade in the 64.10-64.40 range ahead of the crucial data today."

"The bond yields also continue to consolidate around current levels, and the 10-year yield is expected to trade in the 6.95-7 percent range ahead of jobs data today," he added.

 

tags #Ashutosh Raina #Rupee

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.