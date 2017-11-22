US yield curve hits flattest level in a decade, experts reckon it will now invert

The difference between short and long-term US bond yields narrowed to less than 1 percent for the first time in 10 years on Tuesday, prompting some experts to believe that the phase of post-crisis economic development may be drawing to a close.

At 1600 IST, the 2-year US Treasury yield was trading at 1.7681 percent, down around 1 basis point, while the 30-year US Treasury yield was trading at 2.7762 percent, nearly 2 basis points higher than the previous close. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

The yield curve made up of the US government’s borrowing costs is one of the main indicators tracked by market experts and economists to predict a reversal in economic advancement. According to multiple reports, the curve has flattened out and inverted before every recession witnessed by the United States since the end of World War II.

The difference between the 2-year Treasury yield and the 10-year Treasury yield, which is another major watched-for indicator, was around 58 basis points on Tuesday, its lowest in a decade and nearly half its level at the beginning of the year. Market experts now believe that the curve will invert in 2018, meaning long-term yields will drop to below prevalent short-term yields.

Some market participants were of the opinion that the numerous US economic data releases lined up for next week and the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday kept trade muted, causing a rise in short-term yields.

“What you are generally seeing is that any time the curve steepens people think it’s an opportunity to get into flatteners again," Subadra Rajappa, Head of US rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York, was quoted as saying by Reuters. "It’s been one consistent trade that’s worked through 2017.”

According to a report by Bloomberg, Matthew Hornbach of Morgan Stanley compared the flattening of the yield curve to the surge in the price of Bitcoin. For both trades, the best option is to simply buy the dips, Hornbach reportedly wrote in a note on November 18. “Trading the flattener should feel very much like trading bitcoin: you’re meant to buy every dip, if you see the value proposition, even though you’ve already missed what seems like a big move," Hornbach wrote.

The yield curve typically tends to start flattening when the Federal Reserve raises short-term interest rates despite investors’ view of the future economic prospects deteriorating. This pushes them to park more money in longer-term instruments, thereby pushing their yields down and narrowing the curve.

Some market experts, on the other hand, are disturbed by this movement in the yield curve. “With the yield curve continuing to flatten, some investors are talking about the curve inverting in 2018, traditionally a leading recession signal. Others disagree, arguing we are on the brink of a dangerous 1994-style selloff. The resolution of this debate will have a powerful influence on a wide range of global asset prices.” Lombard Street Research was quoted as saying in a report by Financial Times.