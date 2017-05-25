US treasury yields could rise on crude price hike, expectations of high inflation

Moneycontrol News

US Treasury yields are likely to rise primarily due to an increase in crude prices and expectations of higher inflation, dealers said.

Yields fell on Wednesday after minutes of the FOMC’s May meeting revealed the Federal Reserve’s intention to shrink its massive USD 4.5 trillion balance sheet. The minutes also indicated a gradual approach towards hiking interest rates, which caused yields to tumble.

The US 10-year treasury yield touched a low of 2.24 percent during the session, and the 5-year treasury yield and the 2-year treasury yield fell to 1.77 percent and 1.27 percent, respectively.

Market participants expect the US 10-year treasury yield to rise to 2.50-2.60 percent levels over the next couple of months. They have factored in a 25 basis points hike in rates at the June FOMC meet and another one in December.

Interest rate futures indicated an 85 percent probability of a 25 bps rate hike in June, as against 60 percent before the minutes were released.

“There is no reason for treasury yields to fall below 2.20 percent since the minutes indicated that a rate hike in June is almost a certainty,” said a dealer with a foreign bank.

Analysts said that the Fed’s announcement about reducing the size of the balance sheet gave the central bank multiple options without causing any kind of panic among traders.

“They are bound to do this over a period of time, say 4 or 5 years,” said Arvind Chari of Quantum Advisors. “Even with the taper, they did it over a year or so. They will most probably do the unwinding without creating any kind of pressure in the market.”