US missile strikes on Syria drag Sensex 221 pts, Nifty below 9200; rupee gains

Moneycontrol News

Equity benchmarks fell sharply on Friday, with the Nifty closing a tad below the psychological 9,200-mark amid geopolitical tensions after the US military launched cruise missiles against a Syrian airfield. However, the market recouped losses during noon trade on clearance to important GST bills in Rajya Sabha but failed to sustain it for long and fell 259 points intraday on the Sensex.

The 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 220.73 points to 29,706.61 and the 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 63.65 points to 9,198.30, weighed by pharma, energy and FMCG stocks.

Experts feel the market may consolidate further on Monday after pricing in Syria missile strike news and then it may start focussing on March quarter earnings that will be kicked off by Infosys on April 13.

"If this geo-political tension escalates further, Nifty may retrace to 9100 in the near future but it will not change the prevailing up trend,? Jayant Manglik of Religare Securities says.

He advises traders to maintain positive yet caution approach and keep a close eye on world markets for further cues.

Jimeet Modi, CEO, SAMCO Securities says, "As we are trading at 22.2 times trailing twelve months P/E, the market does not appear cheap. Investors should focus more on individual stocks & avoid taking aggressive market bets."

Markets across the globe came under pressure after the US military launched cruise missile strikes against a Syrian airbase controlled by President Bashar al-Assad's forces in response to a chemical attack in a rebel-held area.

Asian equities ended mixed but European markets like France's CAC and Germany's DAX were lower by 0.1-0.5 percent at the time writing this article.

However, gold and bonds, which considered safe haven assets, gained strength. Gold hit five-month high while crude oil prices also climbed to one-month high.

Meanwhile, the rupee outperformed equities, gaining 64.28 against the US dollar, the highest level since August 11, 2015, up 23 paise from previous close.

The broader markets outperformed benchmarks as the fall in Midcap (down 0.3 percent) was less compared to Sensex. About 1626 shares declined against 1284 advancing shares on the BSE.

For the week, the Sensex and Nifty gained 0.3 percent each while the Nifty Midcap was up 1.2 percent.

Reliance Industries share price was biggest contributor to Sensex' fall, down 2.3 percent on profit booking post TRAI order. (Disclosure: Reliance Industries, the parent company of Reliance Jio, owns Network 18 and Moneycontrol.com.)

Infosys also corrected 1.8 percent on sharp appreciation in currency but TCS outperformed, up over a percent.

Healthcare stocks also lost ground on strength in rupee, down more than 1.5 percent. Sun Pharma, Lupin and Dr Reddy's Labs slipped 2-3 percent.

Adani Ports shed 2.4 percent after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to neutral post recent outperformance. It sees no imminent catalysts near term and limited upside post the recent run-up.

ICICI Bank, ITC, Tata Motors, SBI, Asian Paints, Axis Bank and HUL among others were down 0.5-1 percent while HDFC Bank (up 0.2 percent), Bajaj Auto (up 1.01 percent), Hero MotoCorp (up 0.6 percent) and L&T (up 0.23 percent) outperformed.