App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets business
Apr 24, 2017 06:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

US dollar ends sharply lower against rupee

The US dollar ended sharply lower against the rupee at Rs 64.44/45 per dollar but the pound sterling finished higher at Rs 82.61/63 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market here today.

US dollar ends sharply lower against rupee

The US dollar ended sharply lower against the rupee at Rs 64.44/45 per dollar but the pound sterling finished higher at Rs 82.61/63 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market here today.

Following are the interbank forex and RBI rates:

(In Rs Per Unit) Unit Interbank RBI Reference US Dollar 64.44/45 US Dollar Rs 64.4757 Pound Sterling 82.61/63 Euro Rs 69.9884 Euro 69.95/97 Japanese Yen (100) 58.45/47.

tags #markets #Rupee

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.