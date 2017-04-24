US dollar ends sharply lower against rupee

The US dollar ended sharply lower against the rupee at Rs 64.44/45 per dollar but the pound sterling finished higher at Rs 82.61/63 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market here today.

Following are the interbank forex and RBI rates:

(In Rs Per Unit) Unit Interbank RBI Reference US Dollar 64.44/45 US Dollar Rs 64.4757 Pound Sterling 82.61/63 Euro Rs 69.9884 Euro 69.95/97 Japanese Yen (100) 58.45/47.