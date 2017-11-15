US dollar ends higher against rupee

The US dollar ended higher against the rupee at Rs 65.42/43 per dollar but the pound sterling also finished lower at Rs 85.61/63 at the close of the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market here on Monday.

Following are the interbank forex and RBI rates:

(In Rs per unit) Unit Interbank RBI Reference US Dollar 65.42/43 US Dollar Rs 65.4272 Pound Sterling 85.61/63 Euro Rs 76.2161 Euro 76.23/25 Japanese Yen (100) 57.74/76.