US dollar ends higher against rupee

The US dollar ended higher against the rupee at 64.44/45 per dollar and the pound sterling also finished lower at Rs 81.83/85 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market here today.

Following are the interbank forex and RBI rates:

(In Rs per Unit) Unit Interbank RBI Reference US Dollar 64.44/45 US Dollar Rs 64.3407 Pound Sterling 81.83/85 Euro Rs 72.1324 Euro 72.36/38 Japanese Yen (100) 58.66/68.