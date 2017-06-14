US dollar ends cheaper against rupee

The US dollar ended cheaper against the rupee at 64.30/31 per dollar but the pound sterling finished higher at Rs 81.93/95 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market on Wednesday.

Following are the Interbank Forex and RBI rates:

(In Rs per Unit) Unit Interbank RBI Reference US Dollar 64.30/31 US Dollar Rs 64.3141 Pound Sterling 81.93/95 Euro Rs 72.1283 Euro 72.06/08 Japanese Yen (100) 58.28/30

(In Rs per Unit) Unit Interbank RBI Reference US Dollar 64.30/31 US Dollar Rs 64.3141 Pound Sterling 81.93/95 Euro Rs 72.1283 Euro 72.06/08 Japanese Yen (100) 58.28/30