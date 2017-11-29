Underperforming sectors catching up now; stick to Nifty’s 4-yr target of 17K: Atul Suri

The market’s current trend is a healthy one as many underperformers have been catching up now, Atul Suri of Marathon Trends PMS told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

“Sectors such as PSU banks, real estate have all corrected their underperformance and it shows that the market is broadening out,” he told the channel.

Further, he highlighted that PSU bank index is up around 30 percent, while real estate has been second best performing sector. Having said that, he does not see any further upside in the former.

He maintains Nifty’s four-year target of 17,000. This is going to be an emerging market-led rally and India will be a subset of that, he added.

In fact, one could also look at leadership stocks in the market. While they may not be performing well right now, they will definitely bounce back.

Speaking on the catch-up trend, Suri highlighted that there are several such rallies happening globally as well.

Meanwhile, on oil stocks, he said that the commodity is also playing catch up rally. He expects USD 69-70 level from current ones.