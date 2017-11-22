UBS underweight on small & midcaps but prefers bottom-up ideas; Here are its top 12 bets

The global investment bank goes underweight on the small and midcap theme but prefers picking up bottom ideas. These are some key takeaways from the 13th UBS India Conference.

Corporates expect some stability after a year of disruptions (demonetisation/GST) and were overall optimistic on H2 FY18. Investors were broadly positive on India.

UBS investors’ survey suggests that:

1) Bank recapitalisation will to lead to a significant capex cycle recovery

2) Investors are concerned on valuations, but are looking for bottom-up ideas; India's job environment is also a worry

3) They expect a good majority to vote for the BJP in the 2019 elections

4) And, they do not foresee a big fiscal expansion pre-elections

The global investment bank remains Overweight (OW) on auto parts and two-wheelers (2Ws) such as Eicher Motors. It is also positive on retail private banks, SOE banks and NBFCs (ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda and LIC Housing Finance preferred picks).

In the consumer staples UBS prefers Marico, and in the IT services, TCS is a preferred bet. In the property or real estate sector, UBS prefer Prestige Estates Projects, and in the telecom space, the global investment bank prefers Bharti Airtel and Bharti Infratel.

UBS added oil & gas to their OW sectors and Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) to their Most Preferred list. The global investment bank is Underweight (UW) on Small and Midcaps (SMID), but prefer bottom-up ideas, including Dr. Lal Pathlabs, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) and Voltas.

Here is a list of top 12 stocks which are under UBS preferred list:

Eicher Motors: BUY| Target Rs 38000

The management in the conference shed some light on demand for their motorcycles. They believe that the company is still underpenetrated even though Royal Enfield forms almost 6 percent of new motorcycle sales.

There are only 2-2.5 million of Royal Enfield motorcycles compared to 60m motorcycles and 100m two-wheelers plying on the roads in the domestic market.

The company stated that almost 95 percent of their customer base comprises of commuters while only 5 percent of their customer base is of leisure motorcyclists.

The management believes that the new 650cc models should help grow the leisure motorcycling customer base for the company. Mgmt. is also focused on market development and brand awareness in its export markets.

ICICI Bank: BUY| Target Rs 400

The loan growth for the bank is expected at 9-10 percent led by domestic loan book growth at 15 percent. Margins are likely to remain above 3 percent in FY18.

The NPL formation run rate might continue in H2; however, stress outside the watchlist is significantly lower compared to last year.

The IFRS adoption can significantly bring down credit cost in FY19; however, if IFRS is delayed then credit cost may remain high in FY19 as well. Bankruptcy cases are progressing on track and visibility on haircuts would be better in Jan-Feb.

Bank of Baroda: BUY| Target Rs230

The loan growth for the bank is expected at 9-10% led by retail loan book growth. Corporate loan book is expected to remain weak as loan repayments are higher.

The net interest margins (NIMs) are expected to improve and the bank expects to report NIMs for Q4FY18 at 2.5% from 2.3% in Q2FY18. Bank expects positive surprise (upgradation and provision reversals) from GNPL in FY19.

LIC Housing Finance: BUY| Target Rs 800

Demand continues to remain strong in affordable housing segment which is more than 80% of LICHF’s loan book. Competition is intense from larger players but the management believes that smaller and newer players would struggle to scale up given the cost of funds disadvantage.

The management remained confident of a recovery in margins in next 1-2 years supported by the higher incremental spread. Loan growth could accelerate in H2 FY18 supported by the low base, better disbursement growth, and lower balance transfer.

TCS: BUY| Target Rs 3,000

TCS believes that retail revenues have bottomed out and expects to have clarity on IT budgets of large banks by January 2018. Constant currency margin target of 26-28% was reiterated.

The market access, business capabilities, and IP capabilities would be the key criteria for evaluating potential M&A targets, as per the company.

Prestige Estates: BUY| Target Rs 375

Bangalore has over 2,000 developers and company expects consolidation ahead due to RERA being implemented. Also, over last few years, inventory levels have reduced significantly for Bangalore market.

After no new launches over last many quarters, the company is now looking forward to two big launches in remaining part of FY18.

The company would target to achieve 25% EBITDA margin at the project level. The bargaining power of developers has increased significantly in terms of land deals.

Bharti Airtel: BUY| Target Rs 615

Bharti Airtel continues to see increasing trend in data consumption with average data usage per subscriber moving northwards from the levels of 4Gb which Bharti Airtel it saw in Q2FY18.

Bharti Airtel believes that current APRU is not sustainable for the Industry and expects APRU to inch northwards as Jio starts to take price hike.

While the cost optimization is largely done in Africa business, the key challenge remains revenue growth for Bharti Airtel in Africa. Similarly, the company is looking to expand scale in non-mobile India business.

Bharti Infratel: BUY| Target Rs 550

The top 4 Indian telcos contribute to about 92% of the company’s tenancies and therefore downside from tail operators closing business remains low which is further limited by exit penalties.

The company remains focused on increasing its stake in Indus towers. The process in underway though with no fixed timelines.

Infratel highlighted that return ratio on small poles (12m) will be comparable to current towers though the capex may be lower. Small poles can have tenancy ratio of 2-2.5x.

BPCL: BUY| Target Rs 670

The sales volume growth is driven by higher gasoline, ATF, and LPG. GST remains a big challenge with P&L impact of Rs1.7bn in 2Q being the first quarter of implementation. Non fuel initiatives are improving the footfall.

BPCL's marketing volumes continue to grow at 4-5%, GRMs expected to stabilize at US$6 to 6.5/bbl for Mumbai refinery and Kochi refinery expansion to at least add US$2/bbl additional GRMs.

BPCL to enter into the field of Propylene-based petrochemicals utilizing Propylene to be available post-Kochi refinery upgrade and expansion.

Dr. Reddy's Labs: NEUTRAL| Target Rs 2,550

Dr. Reddy's continues to expect heightened pricing erosion in the US generics segment. Dacogen started erosion towards the end of FY17 with Intas launching its generic.

Hence, there would be high erosion through FY18 due to this. The company expects further competition from other generic players on this product. The company expects US business to grow as they launch big-ticket products like gNuvaRing and gCopaxone.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India: BUY| Target Rs1500

The Company confident of volumes coming back in next couple of quarters. Options volumes will pick up gradually as more and more participants get used to it.

The company expects to reach option volumes in tune of 20 percent of underlying commodity futures volumes by end FY18 vs. 7-8 percent currently. The Company does not see any major threat to liquidity from new competition.

However, there may be some pricing pressure due to irrational pricing by competitors. But, the company is prepared for it.

Voltas: BUY| Target Rs 700

In AC segment, the company continues to increase its market share due to its strategy to remain in fixed split, window, and inverter AC. The company has 23 SKU's in inverter segment in select markets.

Copper price hardened 40 percent YoY. New supply contracts will be entered in Jan-Feb, post which increase in commodity prices will be passed on to consumers gradually.

Change in energy efficiency ratings will add to price hikes as well. The company may see some pre-buying in Q3FY18. Almost 40 percent of the domestic order book is coming from rural electrification and other 40 percent from metros, water project and reliance convention center.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are UBS own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.