Trump issues are huge distraction for US Congress: Arvind Sanger

Donald Trump Jr shares Russian email chain, which has sent shock waves throughout Washington.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Arvind Sanger, Managing Partner at Geosphere Capital Management discussed its impact on the US market as well as his views and outlook on the Indian market.

“So far the story from the Trump administration was that this was all basically a witch-hunt and there was no substance because there was never any evidence or collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians,” he said.

According to him, Donald Trump Juniors' problems could affect the Trump administration and it is a huge distraction for the US Congress, adding that the US market seems to be too sanguine.

Therefore for the US market per se, the leadership is getting narrower, he said adding that one has to invest with ones' foot close to the exit. However, global liquidity seems to be driving more risk tolerance in terms of valuations and in terms of market moves, said Sanger.

Over the last one year most global markets have been working through the wall of worry be it - Trump election, BREXIT etc, so investors cannot get too cautious and hide and not invest.

However, according to him the risk of Trump impeachement is a little futher yet but distractions would continue.

Speaking about Indian market, he added, "We are taking money off the table of individual stocks and then if we are sitting a little bit more in cash than we would normally like to be, which might happen over the next few days, then we will just be a little patient and wait for any pullback and hopefully will get back," he said, adding that "we are not all in but getting a little less all in."

He is still bullish on the medium-term and long-term on Indian market and would look to buy something that may have more upside. We have added positions in hospitality and consumer-related sectors, he mentioned.