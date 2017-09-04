App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Sep 04, 2017 08:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trading halts on MCX for over 45 mins due to an upgraded technology, SEBI seeks report

The exchange on Monday started trading on a new technology, called API.

Trading halts on MCX for over 45 mins due to an upgraded technology, SEBI seeks report

Tarun Sharma

Moneycontrol News

Trading halted on all segments on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Monday for more than 45 minutes due to a technical glitch in a recently upgraded technology. The exchange on Monday started trading on a new technology, called API.

While the trading resumed at 7:36 pm, there was an option for the members to cancel the pending orders between 7:25 pm and 7:35 pm.

Sources have told Moneycontrol that the markets regulator, Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI), has asked the exchange to file an immediate report on the same today and a detailed report on Tuesday.

Post 5:30 pm, the most traded commodities on the exchange are precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, base metals such as lead, copper, aluminium, crude oil, and natural gas.

In an earlier instance, trading was also halted on NSE due to technical reasons on July 10 for over three hours. Post that, SEBI had pulled up exchanges and asked them to rectify their platforms.

“When the trading halted on the National Stock Exchange, it was primarily on the indices of NSE as stocks were trading on the BSE. But here, since the commodities are traded only on MCX in India and track global commodities, the halt was crucial,” said Kishore Narne, Head of Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal.

MCX sources its technology from 63 Moons, formerly known as Financial Technologies (India). The exchange has a long-term agreement with FTIL for the technology sourcing.

tags #markets

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.