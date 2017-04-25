Trade Setup for Wednesday: What you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

It was a historical day for Indian markets as Nifty50 closed above 9,300 for the first time ever on Tuesday surpassing its previous lifetime high of 9,273.90. It formed a bullish candle on the daily candlestick charts.

A strong bull candle formed after a ‘Long White Day’ in the previous session on the daily charts suggest that momentum is on the upside. If it sustains, the next logical target for the index stands at 9,350-9380 levels, suggest experts.

We have collated top ten data points on how to help you spot profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty50 closed above its crucial level of 9,300 for the first time ever and if the momentum sustains, then the index could well touch 9,350 ahead of April months’ expiry.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty50 is placed at 9,268.23, followed by 9,229.87. If the index starts to move higher then key resistance levels to watch out are 9,327.08, followed by 9,347.57.

Nifty Bank:

Nifty Bank closed 197 points higher or 0.9 percent at 22,054.70 on Tuesday. Important Pivot level which will act as crucial support for the index is placed at 21,938.94, followed by 21,823.17. On the upside, the key resistance level is 22,131.84 followed by 22,208.97.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 38 lakh contracts stands at strike price 9,300 which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in April series, followed by 9,400 which now holds 37 lakh contracts in open interest and 9,500 which has accumulated 28 lakh contracts in OI.

Call Writing was seen at strike prices 9,400 (6.2 lakh contracts added) while Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,200 (17 lakh contracts were shed), followed by 9,100 (6.7 lakh contracts shed), 9,500 (1.09 lakh contracts shed), and 9,000 (1.8 lakh contracts shed).

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 52.24 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,000 which will act as a crucial base for the index in April series followed by 9,100 which has accumulated 52.10 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,200 which now holds 50.73 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices 9,200 (4.07 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,300 (15.97 lakh contracts added), and 8,9,00 (1.3 lakh contracts).

Put Unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,100 (7.5 lakh contracts shed), followed by 9,000 (2.2 lakh contracts shed), and 8,800 (3.4lakh contracts shed).

On the options front, maximum Put OI was seen at strike price 9,200 followed by 9,100 while maximum Call OI was seen at strike price 9,300 followed by 9,400.

“We have seen significant Put writing at strike prices 9,300, 9,250 and 9,200 while major Call unwinding was seen in strike prices 9,200 and 9,250,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.com.

“Meaningful Put writing and Call unwinding has given strong grip to bulls and that is why the market has gone to the new high territory with the rally of around 200 in last two sessions from support zones,” he said.

FII & DII Data:

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs179 crore compared to domestic institutional investors who bought Rs998 crore in Indian equity market.

Stocks with high Delivery%:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

104 socks saw Long Buildup

32 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

13 stocks saw Long Unwinding:

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

40 stocks saw Short Buildup:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.