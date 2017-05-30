Trade Setup for Wednesday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty closed at a fresh record closing high of 9,624 despite wide movement on either side throughout the trading session on Tuesday. The index made a small bull candle on the daily candlestick charts.

A 'Small Bullish' candle is formed when the index trades in a defined range throughout the sessions. The length of the candle signifies the range for the day. In general, the longer the candle, the more intense is the buying or selling activity.

The index briefly moved in a range for the most part of the trading day but failed to surpass its previous record high of 9,637.75. It witnessed some selling pressure at higher levels, but traders are advised to stay long on the index with a trailing stop loss below 9,490, suggest experts.

We have collated top ten data points to help spot profitable trade.

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at a fresh record closing high of 9,624. According to Pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty50 is placed at 9,592, followed by 9,559. If the index starts to move higher then key resistance levels to watch out are 9,646, followed by 9,667.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank closed 124 points higher or 0.54 percent at 23,307 on Tuesday. Important Pivot level which will act as crucial support for the index is placed at 23,155, followed by 23,002. On the upside, the key resistance level is 23,398 followed by 23,489.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 42 lakh contracts stands at strike price 9,700 which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in June series, followed by 9,800 which now holds 34.75 lakh contracts in open interest and 9,600 which has accumulated 34.4 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at strike prices 9,700 (3 lakh contracts added), 9,800 (2.1 lakh contracts added), 9,900 (1.2 lakh contracts added), 1o,000 (3.6 lakh contracts added), and 10,100 (1.05 lakh contracts added).

Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,300 (0.3 lakh contracts shed), 9,400 (0.2 lakh contracts shed), 9,200 (0.4 lakh contracts shed), and 9,100 (0.09 lakh contracts shed).

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 49.45 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,400 which will act as a crucial base for the index in June series followed by 9,500 which has accumulated 49.14 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,300 which now holds 41 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put Writing was seen at strike prices 9,500 (6.1 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,600 (3.08 lakh contracts were added), 9,400 (1.05 lakh contracts added) and 9,300 (1.06 lakh contracts added).

Put Unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,200 (0.19 lakh contracts shed), and 9,100 (0.2 lakh contracts shed).

FII & DII Data

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs217 crore compared to domestic institutional investors who bought shares worth Rs367 crore in Indian equity market.

Stocks with high Delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

96 stocks saw Long Buildup

54 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

16 stocks saw Long Unwinding:

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

46 stocks saw Short Buildup:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.