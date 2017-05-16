Trade Setup for Wednesday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty recorded a fresh closing high on Tuesday and closed above its crucial resistance level of 9,500 for the first time ever. It touched a fresh record high of 9,517.20.

The index made a strong bull candle which resembles ‘Long White Day’ kind of pattern on the daily candlestick charts, and if the momentum continues, the index will hit its next possible target of 9,550-9,600.

A 'Long White Day' signifies that the market witnessed sustained buying interest from the bulls for the most part of the trading day, which is a bullish sign.

For the momentum to continue, the index has to hold above 9450 levels while a break below this level could take the index towards its support level of 9,380.

The overbought nature of this market may kick in correction at any point of time. which may erase sizeable quantity of trader’s profits if short term reversal were to happen.

Traders are advised not to create fresh longs as risk-reward ratios for short term trading are not favourable enough, suggest experts.

We have collated the top ten data points to help you spot profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed above its crucial support level of 9,500. According to Pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty50 is placed at 9,473, followed by 9,434. If the index starts to move higher then key resistance levels to watch out are 9,534, followed by 9,556.

Nifty Bank:

Nifty Bank closed 107 points higher or 0.47 percent at 22,928 on Tuesday. Important Pivot level which will act as crucial support for the index is placed at 22,789, followed by 22,650. On the upside, the key resistance level is 23,005 followed by 23,083.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 57 lakh contracts stands at strike price 9,500 which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in May series, followed by 9,600 which now holds 41 lakh contracts in open interest and 9,400 which has accumulated 33 lakh contracts in OI.

Call Writing was seen at strike prices 9,600 (6.4 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,700 (0.6 lakh contracts added), and 9,900 (0.75 lakh contracts added).

Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,500 (9.8 lakh contracts shed), 9,400 (7 lakh contracts shed), 9,300 (2.02 lakh contracts shed), and 9,200 (1.2 lakh contracts shed).

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 74 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,300 which will act as a crucial base for the index in May series followed by 9,400, which has accumulated 62 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,200 which now holds 47 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices 9,400 (16 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,500 (20 lakh contracts added), and 9,600 (3.8 lakh contracts added).

Put Unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,800 (0.14 lakh contracts shed), 10,000 (0.36 lakh contracts shed) and 9,100 (1.5 lakh contracts shed).

FII & DII Data:

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 858 crore compared to domestic institutional investors who sold Rs 402 crore in Indian equity market.

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

70 stocks saw Long Buildup:

64 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

34 stocks saw Long Unwinding:

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

37 stocks saw Short Buildup:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.