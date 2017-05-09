Trade Setup for Wednesday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty50 closed above its crucial 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA) placed at 9,313 but made a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts as the closing level was below the opening level.

The index respected its short term support level placed at 5-DEMA, but momentum is slowing down which is not a good sign for the bulls. A close below 9,269 could well intensify selling pressure while a move above 9,370 could give strength to the bulls, suggest experts.

Technical indicators on lower time frame charts are deteriorating as daily MACD is already in a sell mode. Traders are advised to shun their aggression on long side positions till Nifty50 registers a fresh breakout with a close above 9370 levels suggest experts.

A stop loss for the short-term long bets should be below 9,269 levels as a breach of this shall favour bears in the near term, Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.com.

We have collated top ten data points on how to help you in spotting profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty50 closed above its crucial support level of 9,300 and 5-DEMA placed at 9,313. According to Pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty50 is placed at 9,303, followed by 9,289. If the index starts to move higher then key resistance levels to watch out are 9,334, followed by 9,352.

Nifty Bank:

Nifty Bank closed 60 points lower or 0.26 percent at 22,797 on Tuesday. Important Pivot level which will act as crucial support for the index is placed at 22,635, followed by 22,564. On the upside, the key resistance level is 22,806 followed by 22,906.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 58 lakh contracts stands at strike price 9,400 which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in May series, followed by 9,500 which now holds 56 lakh contracts in open interest and 9,300 which has accumulated 33 lakh contracts in OI.

Call Writing was seen at strike prices 9,400 (0.7 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,500 (1.7 lakh contracts added), 9,600 (0.12 lakh contracts added), and 9,800 (0.35 lakh contracts added). Marginal Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,200, 9,300, 8,900 as well as 8,800.

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 60 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,300 which will act as a crucial base for the index in May series followed by 9,200 which has accumulated 51 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,100 which now holds 46.4 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices 9,100 (1.08 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,200 (3.4 lakh contracts added), 9,300 (7.2 lakh contracts added), and 9,400 (0.5 lakh contracts added). Put Unwinding was seen at strike prices 9000 (0.7 lakh contracts shed).

FII & DII Data:

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs333 crore compared to domestic institutional investors who bought Rs17 crore in Indian equity market.

Stocks with high Delivery %:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

74 socks saw Long Buildup:

49 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

35 stocks saw Long Unwinding:

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

48 stocks saw Short Buildup:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.