Trade Setup for Wednesday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

The bulls managed to pick up momentum as the Nifty closed above its crucial resistance level of 10,300 but lost steam towards the closing of the trading day. The index closed near its opening level which made a ‘Doji’ kind of pattern on the daily candlestick charts.

A 'Doji' is formed when the index opens and then closes approximately around the same level but remains volatile throughout the day, which is indicated by its long shadow on either side. The body will be insignificant which will appear like a plus sign on the charts.

The Nifty opened at 10,329 and closed virtually at a similar level of 10,326 thus forming a 'Doji' pattern on Tuesday. It rose to its intraday high of 10,358 which made an upper shadow and an intraday low of 810,315 which made a small lower shadow.

The index is trading well above its short-term moving averages which is a bullish sign but formation of a ‘Doji’, an indecisive pattern, does not augur well for the bulls. A clear breakout or a breakdown will decide the direction of markets in the near term.

If the index closes below 10,261 then traders should exit long positions or partially book profits in at least half of them. Only a break above 10,411 will restore bullish momentum, suggest experts.

“Bulls disappointed for the day as they failed to capitalise on the strength displayed in the early hours of the session as they have given up all the intraday gains only to register a ‘Doji’ kind of indecisive formation,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“This pattern after Monday’s consolidation is slightly tilting the tide in favour of the bears at least for the immediate trading session. Hence, in the near-term, defending Tuesday’s low of 10,315 and pushing the Nifty beyond 10,358 shall become the prime task of bulls as a breach of 10,261 shall favour the bears once again,” he said.

Mohammad further added that it looks prudent for short-term traders to exit their positions if Nifty closes below 10,261 levels.

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed at 10,349.3 on Tuesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10329.8, followed by 10,310.3. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,362.8 and 10,376.3.

Nifty Bank:

Nifty Bank closed at 25,800.4 on Tuesday. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,773.03, followed by 25,773.03. On the upside, key resistance level is 25,849.43 followed by 25,898.46.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 61.82 lakh contracts stands at strike price 10,500, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the November series, followed by 10,400, which now holds 51 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,600, which has accumulated 40.24 lakh contracts in OI.

There was hardly any Call writing seen.

Call unwinding was seen at strike prices of 10,300 (5 lakh contracts were shed), followed by 10,700, which shed 2.71 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 55.20 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 10,300 which will act as a crucial base for the index in November series, followed by 10,200, which has accumulated 51.97 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,000, which now holds 50.47 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at a strike price of 10,300, which saw the addition of 8.78 lakh contracts, along with 10,400, which saw the addition of 2.7 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at strike prices of 9,800 (1.29 lakh contracts shed), along with 10,200 (0.98 lakh contracts).

FII & DII Data:

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 727.01 crore compared to domestic institutional investors who bought Rs 825.5 crore in the Indian equity market on Tuesday, data available with the NSE showed.

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

60 stocks saw long buildup

41 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

64 stocks saw short buildup:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

49 stocks saw long unwinding

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.