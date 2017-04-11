Trade Setup for Wednesday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty bounced back from its crucial support level of 13-days exponential moving average (DEMA) placed at 9,175 yet again on Tuesday and made a bullish candle on the daily candlestick charts.

Bulls managed to push the index beyond its crucial resistance level of 9,200. It formed a two-candlestick pattern, popularly known as a bullish engulfing pattern, on the daily charts.

Analysts recommend traders to initiate fresh long positions with a stop below 9,170 levels and ride this rally for initial targets placed around 9,350 levels. The trend is likely to remain positive as long as Nifty trades above its 13-DEMA.

We have collated top ten data points on how to help you in spotting profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty50 bounced back from its 13-DEMA placed and closed above its 5-DEMA and 10-DEMA placed at 9,215 and 9,192 respectively. According to Pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty50 is placed at 9,192, followed by 9,147 and 9,122. If the index starts to move higher then key resistance levels to watch out are 9,262, followed by 9,287, and 9,332.

Nifty Bank:

Nifty Bank closed 89 points higher or 0.42 percent at 21,520 on Monday. Important Pivot level which will act as crucial support for the index is placed at 21,562, followed by 21,387, and 21,292. On the upside, the key resistance level is 21,831, followed by 21,927 and 22,101.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 45 lakh contracts stands at strike price 9,500, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in April series, followed by 9,400 which now holds 39 lakh contracts in open interest and 9,300 which has accumulated 36 lakh contracts in OI.

There was no Call Writing but Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,200 (2.5 lakh contracts were shed), followed by 9,300 (6.7 lakh contracts shed), 9,400 (2.2 lakh contracts shed) and 9,500 (3.2 lakh contracts were shed).

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 61 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,000 which will act as a crucial base for the index in April series followed by 9,100 which has accumulated 52 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,200 which now holds 49 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices 9,000 (7.2 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,100 (3.3 lakh contracts added), 9,200 (10.2 lakh contracts added), and 9,300 (1.1 lakh contracts added).

Put Unwinding was seen at strike prices 8,900 (1.5 lakh contracts shed), followed by 8,800 (4.3 lakh contracts shed), and 8,700 (1.5 lakh contracts shed).

?We have seen significant Put writing at strike price 9,200 which is supporting the market on the decline while Call unwinding in strike prices 9,200, 9,300, 9,400 and 9,500 have given the comfort to bulls,? Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

?Now if fresh Put writing happens at 9,300 strikes then only this rally can extend and the market may head towards new high territory,? he said.

FII & DII Data:

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 751 crore compared to domestic institutional investors who bought Rs 827 crore in Indian equity market.

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

84 stocks saw Long Buildup:

64 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

18 stocks saw Long Unwinding:

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

26 stocks saw Short Buildup:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.