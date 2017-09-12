Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty, which opened with a gap on the higher side, recorded another breakout above its 15-days old ascending channel and made a bullish candle on the daily candlestick charts on Tuesday.

The index closed near its crucial resistance level of 10,100 and is on track to hit fresh record highs in coming sessions. If Nifty breaks above its previous record high of 10,137, a further rally of up to 4 percent could be on cards, suggest experts.

“In the short term we are sure that trend is positive since the base formation at 9,900-9,800 looks good for a rally of 3-4 percent on upside once 10,140 is taken out,” Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research told Moneycontrol.

The Supertrend indicator, a trend following indicator, gave a buy or an uptrend signal on the daily charts on Nifty after the intraday price movement broke above the trend line.

The last time Supertrend indicator gave a sell signal which was on August 10, Nifty lost about 200 points to hit its recent low of around 9,680. Before that, it gave a buy signal back in December 2016. The rally took the index from 8,000 to its record high of 10,137.

MACD, or Moving average convergence divergence, indicator gave a buy signal on September 1, 2017 when index broke above 9,950 but then geopolitical tensions capped the upside.

But, now with most of the worries out of the way, the stage is set for the index to touch fresh highs, suggest experts.

The Nifty opened at 10,056.85 and rose to an intraday high of 10,097.55 before closing the day at 10,093, up 87 points. It slipped to hit its intraday low of 10,056 which resulted in slightly long lower shadow.

Traders are advised to stay long as long as Nifty trades above its crucial psychological level of 10,000 with a strict stop loss below 9,960 levels.

“After today’s breakout above the 15-day old ascending channel on lower time frame charts it appears that decks are cleared for new life time highs once again with a retest of 10,137 levels,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“This breakout has thrown up a new near term target placed around 10,205. Hence, as long as Nifty sustains above 10,000 level on closing basis trade should be on the long side, till some signs of weakness are visible,” he said. Traders are advised to keep a stop of 9,960 levels and shop for stock specific opportunities.

We have collated top ten data points on how to help you in spotting profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed at 10,0093 on Tuesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,048.17, followed by 10,003.33. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,117.67 and 10,142.33.

Nifty Bank:

The Nifty Bank closed at 24,784.7 on Tuesday. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,685.09, followed by 24,585.5. On the upside, key resistance levels are 24,852.79, followed by 24,920.9.

Call Options Data:

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 38.58 lakh contracts stands at strike price 10,200, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the September series, followed by 10,000, which now holds 37.52 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,100, which has accumulated 35.59 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at strike prices 10,300, which saw the addition of 3.74 lakh contracts, followed by 10,200, which saw the addition of 2.01 lakh contracts and 10,400, which saw the addition of 1.86 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 9,900, which saw shedding of 5.42 lakh contracts, followed by 10,000, which saw shedding of 1.37 lakh contracts, and 9,800, which saw the shedding of 1.3 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 63.66 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,900, which will act as a crucial base for the index in September series, followed by 9,700, which now holds 50.57 lakh contracts and 9,800, which has now accumulated 46.46 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices 10,100 (17.10 lakh contracts added), followed by 10,000 (11.02 lakh contracts added) and 9,900 which saw an addition of 7.65 lakh contracts.

Meanwhile, Put unwinding was seen at strike price of 9,800, which saw 3.93 lakh contracts being shed.

FII & DII Data:

Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 1,230.74 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,313.08 crore on Tuesday.

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

123 stocks saw long build-up:

53 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

30 stocks saw short build-up:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

8 stocks saw long unwinding:

Long unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.