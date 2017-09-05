Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty50 closed above its crucial psychological resistance level of 9,950 and other key short-term moving averages on Tuesday, but analysts tracking markets still advise investors to remain cautious.

Indian market will react to Wall Street, which was shut on Monday on account of a public holiday, but growing concerns over another test by North Korea is keeping investors across the globe on the edge.

Media reports quoting Vladimir Putin said that Russian President warned that the escalating crisis over North Korea's weapons programme risks developing into a "global catastrophe" with mass casualties.

The index formed a Hammer kind of a candle on the daily candlestick charts and a close above 9,950 does extend the bullish bias for the index.

Investors are advised to lighten up positions on any upmove as a continuation of a rally will get confirmed once the index breaks above its previous record high placed at 10,137 levels.

India VIX fell down by 2 percent at 12.88. Now, VIX has to hold below 12.50 to get a smooth ride in the coming sessions otherwise high wave trade could continue in the market.

For the index to move higher, it has to hold above 9,928-zone to head towards multiple hurdles of 9,980 then 10,020 zones, suggest experts. On the downside, the index has support at 9,880 and then towards 9,850 levels.

We have collated top ten data points to help you spot profitable trade.

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty closed 39 points higher at 9,952 on Tuesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 9,914, followed by 9,876. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 9,976 and 10,000.

Nifty Bank:

The Nifty Bank closed 91 points higher at 24,328.30 on Tuesday. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,260, followed by 24,192. On the upside, key resistance levels are 24,392, followed by 24,456.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 41 lakh contracts stands at strike price 10,000, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the September series, followed by 10,100, which now holds 30 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,200, which has accumulated 29 lakh contracts in OI.

There was hardly any Call writing while Call unwinding was seen at strike prices 10,000 (43 lakh contracts were shed), followed by 10,200 (31 lakh contracts shed), and 10,100 which shed 26 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 46 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 9,700, which will act as a crucial base for the index in September series, followed by 9,800, which now holds 38.8 lakh contracts and 9,900, which has now accumulated 38.02 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices 9,900 (4.9 lakh contracts added), followed by 10,000 (3.3 lakh contracts added) and 9,800 which saw an addition of 2.2 lakh contracts.

FII & DII Data:

While foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 379 crore, domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 474 crore in the Indian equity market on Monday.

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

128 stocks saw long build-up:

40 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

40 stocks saw short build-up:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

4 stocks saw long unwinding:

Long unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.